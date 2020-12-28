From SNL To The Oscars, Timothée Chalamet’s Style Is The Stuff Of Dreams

Timothée Chalamet wasn't always the dapper fashion boy he is today. We all saw the maths rap video from his days at LaGuardia High. Then there was the time he wore constellation pants — paired with a very sad grey T-shirt — to the "Nymphomaniac: Volume I" screening at MoMA. But somewhere between his introduction to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino in 2013 and the film's release in 2017, Chalamet's sense of style developed in a major way.
After the film went from independent flick to international success (all thanks to the peach), the 25-year-old actor (happy birthday, Timothée!) followed suit. He started wearing custom Gucci knitwear to screenings, showing up on the cover of GQ in £3,000 Saint Laurent bomber jackets, and wearing women's suits courtesy of Stella McCartney to premieres. Let's not even get into the Louis Vuitton sequinned harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes. Now, that's how an Oscar-nominated actor dresses.
In honour of his 25th birthday, we're shouting out all of the Dune star's best looks, from his Gucci-clad impersonation of Harry Styles on SNL to his monochrome Prada set from the 2020 Oscars.