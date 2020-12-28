From SNL To The Oscars, Timothée Chalamet’s Style Is The Stuff Of Dreams

After the film went from independent flick to international success (all thanks to the peach), the 25-year-old actor (happy birthday, Timothée!) followed suit. He started wearing custom Gucci knitwear to screenings, showing up on the cover of GQ in £3,000 Saint Laurent bomber jackets, and wearing women's suits courtesy of Stella McCartney to premieres. Let's not even get into the Louis Vuitton sequinned harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes. Now, that's how an Oscar-nominated actor dresses.