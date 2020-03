This Account Documents Timothée Chalamet’s Outfits In Real Time

Whether he’s bopping around Paris for press days or celebrating his birthday alongside Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet never looks underdressed — even if he is just wearing jogging bottoms and a vintage T-shirt. The self-styled actor is known for his daring outfits, and the fact that he works directly with today’s most prolific menswear — and womenswear — designers to assemble them. So naturally, when a photo of Chalamet surfaces online, be it on stock image sites or his own Instagram stories, we’re quick to search for the origins of his outfit, including where he got his heavy chain-link bracelet and how we can get one too (hint: it’s Lizzie Fortunato and it’s currently sold out everywhere).