Loewe’s Autumn ‘20 Show Is A Lesson About What Can Happen When You Master Your Craft

Like many others this month, partially in response to the looming threat of the new coronavirus, Anderson chose to broadcast the show live via YouTube . The video featured a split screen, one side showing Gwendoline Christie, Karlie Kloss, Tommy Dorfman, and more arriving at the show, while the other gave viewers a firsthand look at renowned Japanese ceramicist Takuro Kuwata discussing how he adapted his process of crafting ceramics to collaborate with Anderson on a series of accessories for this collection. “Loewe combines elements of fashion, art, and craft,” Kuwata says. “I’m inspired by what the house is doing.” Like Anderson, both Kuwata and Rapinoe are at the top of their respective fields. As masters of their craft, they’re pushing against the boundaries of what they do, to turn their mediums — sport, ceramics, fashion — into something like art as well.