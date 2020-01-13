Timothée Chalamet’s Fan-Made T-Shirt Is The Real Star Of His Recent Red Carpet Look

At this point, meeting someone who isn’t obsessed with Timothée Chalamet and his ever-changing style is rare. But only a select few of his fans go the extra mile, and an even smaller number go as far as Avery Warsaw, a 19-year-old Sarah Lawrence student whose life is about to change forever.
For his latest red carpet appearance, Timothée wore a Stella McCartney off-white tailored suit with black lapels. But while most of the Internet is talking about his newly grown facial hair, it’s something else entirely that has us placing his ensemble for the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala in the history books.
Underneath his suit, he didn’t wear a button-down (not even an unbuttoned silky one). Instead, he chose a hand-embroidered T-shirt given to him by a loyal devotée. “I made this shirt,” Avery Warsaw wrote in a Tweet with dual photos of her wearing the T-shirt and Timothée’s red carpet look. “So glad to see you wearing it ahh it looks so good,” the rest of the Tweet reads.
Dying to know more, we reached out to Warsaw directly. “I actually gave the shirt to his agent Brian Swardstrom as they were leaving. It was at a Little Women screening that I went to, and I didn't get the chance to meet Timmy, but I was just so excited to be there and give Brian the shirt,” she told us. She thinks the shirt, which includes a multi-coloured, hand-embroidered peace sign that she’s made before, suits the actor flawlessly. “Peace signs are kind of his thing and he always says ‘peace and love’ so I thought that this would be perfect for him. I thought it would be cool if he could own a shirt that I designed and made, let alone wear it.”
@RealChalamet I MADE THIS SHIRT😭❤️❤️SO GLAD TO SEE YOU WEARING IT AHH LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/s0HhmOFR16— Avery Warsaw (@averyywarsaw) January 9, 2020
But he did wear it, once again throwing us — and Avery Warsaw — for a loop. “I saw it as I was scrolling through Instagram and paused, noticing that it looked familiar — too familiar,” Warsaw says of seeing Timmy wearing her shirt for the first time. “Once I fully realised that it was my shirt, I freaked out. It was and still is surreal! But it's so cool because I look up to him for fashion inspiration and now he's wearing a shirt that I made. It's crazy. I was with my mom and my sister and we were all screaming and freaking out — it was the coolest thing.”
As for her all-time favourite Timo looks, Warsaw has a few. “I love how he is constantly trying new things with his style. Some of my favourite looks are his blue, floral embroidered [Alexander McQueen] suit, the Off-White "gas station" outfit, his magenta Stella suit, and the [Louis Vuitton] monochromatic red suit.” We can relate.
Avery Warsaw isn’t going to forget this moment anytime soon, especially once orders for the Timo tee start coming in — which they will. “I would totally buy one if u made more,” one user replied to her Tweet. Another user @ChalametsCherry wrote, “Oh my god how do I get one? It’s so cute! Do you sell any?” In the end, one thing is for sure: We’re ordering one ASAP.
