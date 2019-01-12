Timothée Chalamet Explains That Sequined Harness Moment

Timothée Chalamet could pretty much do anything and we'd want to write about it, but his choice to wear what appeared to be a harness at the Golden Globes on Sunday captivated audiences all over. It was black, it was sparkly, and it was maybe vaguely sexual — what's not to like? However, when Ellen DeGeneres asked the actor about the sartorial decision on her show, he admitted that the piece of clothing wasn't what he thought it was.
“I love the way you dress," DeGeneres told Chalamet on Friday's episode of Ellen. "Every time you have such great — And you wore the coolest thing to the Globes and people didn’t really understand … they thought you were wearing a harness of some sort.”
“I thought it was a bib. They told me it was a bib,” he replied. In fact, it wasn't until Twitter started popping off that Chalamet realised what it looked like.
"I had a friend send me a thing like sex dungeon culture where you wear harnesses," he continued. "I didn’t do it for that reason."
The reason Chalamet was harnessed-up in the first place was for his nomination as Best Supporting Actor in Beautiful Boy, which is expected to continue making the rounds this award season. Luckily, that means there's ample opportunity for more of these signature Chalamet red carpet lewks. Just picture what an Oscars harness will look like — sorry, Oscars bib.
Watch Chalamet's interview with Ellen below.
