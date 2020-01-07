Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks To Play Bob Dylan & It Couldn’t Be More Perfect

The times they are a-changing, and by that I mean, Timothée Chalamet has reportedly been cast in another movie. With Little Women still in cinemas and The French Dispatch and Dune still to come, you'd think the 24-year-old would be taking a much-deserved break. However, Deadline reports that he's currently in negotiations for another high-profile role: none other than Bob Dylan himself in a Bob Dylan biopic.
Director James Mangold has tapped the actor for his upcoming adaptation of the period when the folk singer attempted to leave his acoustic guitar behind and move into rock and roll, tentatively titled Going Electric.
Dylan will be working closely with the film as executive producer, which means Chalamet already has the most important stamp of approval. However, Twitter is also giving the news a hearty thumbs-up.
Deadline also reports that the project includes the rights to Dylan's music, and that Chalamet has been taking lessons in both acoustic and electric guitar, so it is possible that Chalamet will be singing the soundtrack for the film. But true fans know, this wouldn't be his first time singing for his art:
Should negotiations pan out, Chalamet is expected to begin filming following his London stage debut with Eileen Atkins in 4,000 Miles, which ends its run in May. A rep for the actor did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
