Marianne Jean-Baptiste In Hard Truths Reminds Us We’re Overlooking Older Black Women’s Mental Health

It’s only then that the film, and Pansy, begin to search for answers. In a heart-to-heart on Mother’s Day by their mum’s grave, Pansy reveals her long-held belief that their mum always favoured Chantelle, and left Pansy carrying the weight of responsibility especially after their dad left them. In the present day, she fears her whole family hates her. The sisters’ brief conversation is the most emotionally open we’ll see Pansy and yet it feels like we’re only scratching the surface. In the scenes that follow, her pained expressions, silences, and outbursts reveal that Pansy’s issues go beyond a bad temper. Whether she realises it or not, she’s grappling with depression and anxiety.