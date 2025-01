Marianne Jean-Baptiste In Hard Truths Reminds Us We’re Overlooking Older Black Women’s Mental Health

. Much has been said about Marianne Jean-Baptiste’s performance as Pansy Deacon in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths , and it’s easy to see why. From the opening scene, her performance carries an undeniable weight. Pansy is sharp-tongued, restless, and constantly on edge. Stuck in a tense, claustrophobic home where everyone’s walking on eggshells, she takes out her frustration on those around her, family and strangers. Her meek husband Curtley (played by David Webber), shrinks in the face of her temper while her unmotivated adult son, Moses (Tuwaine Barrett), bears the brunt of her relentless criticism. For much of Hard Truths, Pansy’s anger is impenetrable and doesn’t seem to stem from any one particular place. About two-thirds of the way into the film, her sister Chantelle (Michele Austin) asks what we’re all wondering: what are you so angry about? Why can’t you just enjoy life?