One thing we can all agree on is that Stenberg's experience as a biracial actress in Hollywood is valid, and no one is trying to take that away from her. But in this instance, where colourism is central to a character’s experience, this was a low-hanging fruit opportunity to represent darker-skinned Black women in prominent roles on screen, and also showcase a love story between two dark-skinned leads — something we also don’t see enough of either.