Fantasy has never been a genre I gravitate toward. I always joke that there’s too much going on and I’ve got no imagination so I can’t keep up. But Children of Blood and Bone was different. This was a book everyone was talking about. The Tonight Show picked it for its 2018 Summer Book Club , film rights were secured before publication (which is almost unheard of for a debut writer), and it was getting a lot of positive attention online. What really intrigued me was its setting: a richly imagined, pre-colonial Nigeria-inspired world called Orisha. An African fantasy novel taking the global stage? I had to see that for myself — so I gave the book a go and loved it.