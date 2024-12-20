“At the end of the day, I was the rightful heir. I was a prince!” Harrison Jr. said passionately. “I tried to invite you to my home. I let you win a whole race, and then you want to sit there and do what you did. I ain't gonna say what he did, but you know what you did…. What goes around, comes back around. Pretty sure Beyoncé said that,” Harrison Jr. said with a laugh. Pierre went a more diplomatic route and discussed the scene in the film where Mufasa tried to talk to Taka about his relationship with Sarabi. “We attempted to have a conversation about said subject matter, but the conversation didn't end up coming to a reality. We didn't end up having that conversation. And as opposed to waiting for that moment to have the conversation, somebody retaliated, instead of being patient and waiting for that moment where we could have wrapped about it, but it's okay,” Pierre said, speaking on behalf of his character. “I love [Taka], and I celebrate him, and I always will uplift him.” See, big feelings!