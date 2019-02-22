The lead-up to this year’s Oscars ceremony has been a hot mess. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is in panic mode, throwing pot after pot of spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks in order to get ratings up for the annual broadcast. But rather than a sleek, modern version of a beloved institution, all they’re coming up with is a very messy kitchen with too many cooks who apparently don’t know how to cook spaghetti.
It's sad, because this should be a magical time of year, a moment to stop and celebrate the best that cinema has to offer — or at least, the movies that campaigned really, really well.
Maybe I’m being too cynical. Which is why I suggest you all head over to 2017 Oscar winner Barry Jenkins’ Twitter feed. Because let me tell you, it is a soothing balm even the most scale-y, rough winter blues.
Don't get me wrong, Jenkins has a lot to be salty about when it comes to Oscars. He was famously robbed of his initial acceptance speech moment for Moonlight, when Warren Beatty called out the wrong name. And though If Beale Street Could Talk was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Regina King is a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress, it was egregiously left out of the Best Picture and Best Director races. But rather than pulling a Bradley Cooper, this director is committed to spreading positive vibes only. He’s just happy to be making friends!
Check him out here with Marina de Tavira, Rami Malek, Alfonso Cuarón, Spike Lee and Yalitza Aparico.
Jenkins and the Roma crew go way back. During his birthday trip to Mexico City in November, they threw him a massive, impromptu party. (The whole thread is well worth reading.)
The whole thing kinda built to an impromptu surprise party they threw for me, with the Mexico crew of ROMA showing up to dance and drink WAAAAY too much Mezcal (there’s even a bit of video of say birthday) pic.twitter.com/TVH9xcWtFr— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 21, 2019
And when it comes to his own cast and crew, he is all about spreading the love.
I’m always overseas when noms come out and I don’t watch. Instead my publicist slips notes under my door and I find them when I return. MUCH love from the @BealeStreet family to QUEEN @ReginaKing and my right hand @NicholasBritell on their Oscar Noms!!! pic.twitter.com/qds8u9N6jK— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 22, 2019
Seriously, talk about celebrating fellow artists!
Just a couple of @A24’s beautiful brats!!! pic.twitter.com/FhySwrm9qW— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 18, 2019
They’re playing the Jackie score here at the WGA Awards. Because when writers get together THE TASTE JUMPS OUT ???♥️ #MicaLeviAppreciation— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 18, 2019
Spike out here STUNTIN’ ?? pic.twitter.com/WACSGHyyua— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 4, 2019
Proof Christian Bale is a SAVAGE about his craft ?? https://t.co/CQkRYXi4F7— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 30, 2019
Obviously, this self-proclaimed Claire Denis stan is an ally to women directors, in a year where the Academy failed to nominate any — again.
A fantastic director in the screen-cap quotes here spillin' DAMN FINE TEA ?? https://t.co/RwlsCEiICk— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 20, 2019
Also, he quotes The Favourite!
“They were all staring, weren’t they? I can tell even if I can’t see...” pic.twitter.com/agDWfEXbri— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 8, 2019
Fans, don't you feel left out. He values every single one.
GORGEOUS fan art left for me at the hotel by @toppinparari (artist Ayumi Takahashi). These photos don’t do the book justice, the most wonderful, serene drawings. I’m completely in love with Tokyo ? pic.twitter.com/himCMtCUYD— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 16, 2019
Last one I'm gonna post before heading out into these Tokyo streets. The thing is, @NicholasBritell and I make these things essentially in his spare bedroom. To have the music spreading beyond us, out into the world and seeping into other folks' lives and work? NO WORDS ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HtZ9gtA8a9— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 15, 2019
And most importantly, he has excellent taste in prestige television.
THE BODYGUARD — @_richardmadden is fantastic, FANTASTIC in this, a show I only heard of when Richard rightly accepted his Golden Globe for this splended performance. I’ll keep it brief: lean, mean first three episodes that spins on viscerally kinetic set pieces and...— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 3, 2019
Let's hear it for Barry Jenkins, making the most of a dismal awards season! We don't deserve him.
