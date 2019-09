Here Are The 2019 Oscar Nominations

This year, 347 films were eligible to take home a coveted Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards . This morning, the lucky few dozens chosen ones are finally revealed. From A Star Is Born to The Wife to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, it feels impossible to choose between a few of our favorite performances of 2018 . Luckily, we don't have to. That honor, and stress, goes to nearly 8,000 members of the Academy (after the 2018 awards, the Academy added 928 new members, diversifying the group in terms of age, race, and industry occupation), and while it is no easy feat, it's got to be done.