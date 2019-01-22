Here Are The 2019 Oscar Nominations

This year, 347 films were eligible to take home a coveted Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. This morning, the lucky few dozens chosen ones are finally revealed. From A Star Is Born to The Wife to Can You Ever Forgive Me?, it feels impossible to choose between a few of our favorite performances of 2018. Luckily, we don't have to. That honor, and stress, goes to nearly 8,000 members of the Academy (after the 2018 awards, the Academy added 928 new members, diversifying the group in terms of age, race, and industry occupation), and while it is no easy feat, it's got to be done.
Ahead, see if your personal Best Picture made the cut — or if you have a lot of catching up to do before the big night.
The full ceremony will air February 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali “Green Book”
Adam Driver,“BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Best Costume Design
“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell
“Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter
“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell
“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne
"The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs," Mary Zophres
Best Sound Editing
"Black Panther"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"First Man"
"A Quiet Place"
"Roma"
Best Sound Mixing
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
Best Animated Short Film
“Weekends”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Animal Behavior”
“Bao”
Best Live Action Short
“Mother”
“Skin”
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson “Black Panther”
Terence Blanchard “BlacKkKlansman”
Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”
Nicholas Britell, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Best Production Design
"Black Panther"
"The Favourite"
"First Man"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Roma"
Best Director
"Roma," Alfonso Cuaron
"BlackKlansman," Spike Lee
"Cold War," Pawel Pawlikowski
"The Favourite," Yorgos Lanthimos
"Vice," Adam McKay
Best Original Screenplay
First Reformed
Green Book
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
"BlacKkKlansman”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
Best Cinematography
"Cold War"
"The Favourite"
"Never Look Away"
"A Star Is Born"
Best Foreign Language
“Capernaum," Lebanon
“Cold War,” Poland
"Never Look Away, Germany
"Roma," Mexico
"Shoplifters," Japan
Best Documentary Short
"Black Sheep"
"Endgame"
"Lift Boat"
"A Night At The Garden"
"Period. End Of Sentence"
Best Documentary Feature
"Free Solo"
"Hale County This Morning This Evening"
"Minding The Gap"
"Of Fathers And Sons"
"RBG"
Best Animated Feature Film
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse"
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Best Picture
"Black Panther"
"BlackKklansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Roma"
"A Star Is Born"
"Vice"
Best Actor in A Leading Role
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Best Actress in A Leading Role
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"
Best Visual Effects
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"First Man"
"Ready Player One"
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
"Christopher Robin"
Best Editing
“BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman
“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito
“Vice,” Hank Corwin
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
"Mary Queen Of Scots"
"Vice"
"Border"
Best Original Song
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"All The Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RGB
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
