Bacall’s big break came when she was cast opposite Humphrey Bogart in 1944’s To Have And Have Not. At just 19, she was nervous performing in front of such a major star, who was in his 40s at the time. So, to stop her voice from shaking, she would lower her head and look up at him from under her lids, a technique that would ultimately become her signature look. (It definitely impressed Bogart — he and Bacall embarked on a steamy on set affair and married in 1945.)