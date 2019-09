Are We Witnessing Jennifer Lawrence's Re-Invention?

But I think there's something deeper at play here. To me, it looks like Jennifer Lawrence is ready to be taken more seriously as an artist, but doesn't quite know to get there. It's not that she hasn't been respected in the past — she's won the highest honor Hollywood has to offer, and been nominated three more times. But she's finally starting to realize that she can have more control over what she does. We saw a glimmer of that awakening in 2015, when she penned an essay for Lenny Letter asking why she was being paid less than Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale, her male co-stars on American Hustle. Asked by 60 Minutes' Ben Whittaker if she feels things are different now, she said: "I feel like I know my worth, and I work hard to keep it that way."