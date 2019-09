However, that in no way justifies what comes next. In a moment of desperation, Jim comes across Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence) in her pod, and mesmerized by her blonde beauty, stalks her online. Aurora — the Sleeping Beauty reference is no coincidence — is a journalist, whose father is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Wanting to break the story of a lifetime, Aurora signs up to make the first trip to Homestead II and back again, arriving on Earth 250 years after she first left. Except that will never happen because Jim, who is obsessed with this sleeping, voiceless woman, decides that he is in love with her ("She speaks to me!" he tells Arthur, after reading her work.) and wakes her up. The upside: He will be less lonely. The downside: He basically just committed murder. Strangely enough, this isn't even a spoiler. The movie very straightforwardly shows us Jim waking Aurora, rather than letting us find out when she does (she doesn't realize he woke her; she thinks it was a glitch), which could have added a modicum of suspense.Horror movie clue No. 2: To makes things worse, Jim engages in a sexual relationship with the woman he has just sentenced to a long, slow, death — admittedly, surrounded by luxury amenities and sushi-serving robots — without telling her about his part in her fate. Much has already been written about how terrible this is, but let me just reiterate: He. Sentences. Her. To. Death. And. Then. Sleeps. With. Her. Without. Telling. Her.Thanks to Aurora's blissful ignorance, the two fall in love, and everything seems hunky-dory (I mean, despite the impending death thing), until Arthur accidentally spills the beans.I have to hand it to Jennifer Lawrence here. In a movie full of weak dialogue, ridiculous character development, and general creepiness, J Lawr delivers on the emotion. Her reaction as Aurora to Jim's betrayal is exactly what you'd expect from the victim in a horror flick. She's hurt, betrayed, and terrified. She's stuck sharing the last years of her life with a man who chose her as his lifetime companion without her knowledge.The last piece of evidence that drives home the true nature of this film might be the most cringe-worthy. Roughly three-quarters through the film, Laurence Fishburne randomly shows up as a crew member whose pod has also malfunctioned. As the only person of color in this movie, his sole purpose is to point Jim and Aurora toward what's really wrong with the ship, and give them the tools to ultimately solve the problem, before dropping dead. As Bilge Ebiri over at the Village Voice put it: "Yep, in a movie that is literally about two white people stuck in the vast nothingness of space with nobody else around, they still find a way to have a Black guy show up just long enough to die."