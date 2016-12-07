The third season, which premieres on Amazon on December 9, opens in chaos for the main characters. Hailey is doing some major soul-searching. Her gig with the Andrew Walsh Ensemble, which she took at the end of last season — partly to get some space from her can't-quit-you-can't-live-without-you conductor and love interest Rodrigo de Souza (Gabriel Garcia Bernal) — has not panned out. She's out of money and stuck in Venice, with no way to get home.



As it happens, Rodrigo has run off to Venice to work with retired opera legend Alessandra a.k.a. La Fiamma (Monica Bellucci), and avoids dealing with the New York Symphony strike. The two reconnect, rekindling their on-again off-again sexual tension that is both toxic and highly entertaining.



Okay, I get it —so far, none of this seems relatable to your life, or mine. But bear with me.



The early episodes of this season kind of feel like a step backwards for Hailey. In the past two seasons, she's gone from being a private oboe instructor to wealthy Upper East Side prep schoolers, to Rodrigo's assistant, to substitute player in the New York Orchestra, before taking a job as an independent player. Now, she's back to keeping Rodrigo energized on maté and making sure he shows up on time for appointments. (Not to mention her new position as La Fiamma's dresser, which provides her with as much scandal and drama as the orchestra ever did.)

