Chris Pratt
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Made Their Red Carpet Debut, But Another...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 23, 2019
Pop Culture
How Chris Pratt Made Sure He Didn't Blindside Anna Faris With His New Fiancée
Kathryn Lindsay
Mar 25, 2019
TV Shows
The
Parks & Rec
Cast Reunited To Tease A New Reboot Update
Kaitlin Reilly
Mar 22, 2019
Spirit
Zoe Church: Hollywood's Latest Religious Obsession
When actor Chris Pratt went on The Late Show a couple weeks ago, he casually name-dropped "the Daniel Fast," a 21-day diet based on the Bible, which he
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome A New Family Membe...
Today in very important farm animal news, newly engaged couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a new addition to the family. No,
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Responds To Claims His Church Is Anti-LGBTQ With Defe...
Chris Pratt is ready to talk about his church. Well, recently he's kind of always ready to talk about his church (Zoe Church LA), and God, and religion,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
At Least One Ellen Continues To Keep Chris Pratt In Check
Ellen Page will not back down. After calling out Chris Pratt for attending and endorsing "infamously [anti-LGBTQ+]" Zoe Church last week, the Umbrella
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Movie Star Chris Pratt Has Not Forgotten His
Parks & Rec
...
Before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord and fought alongside dinosaurs (and Bryce Dallas Howard) in the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Just Dropped A Hint About The Theme (Or Date?) Of His...
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already in the beginning stages of planning their wedding. Pratt popped the question in January, and now it
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Want A Really Big Family
How many kids will Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger have? Lots, if the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has his way. According to a new interview
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt & Spencer Pratt Finally Admit They’re Related
Hollywood burly boy Chris Pratt admitted to Hollywood's greatest conspiracy Saturday night — that he and Spencer Pratt, Hollywood hummingbird dad, are
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Anna Faris Offered To Play A Key Role In Chris Pratt's Wedding
May all your exes be as chill as Anna Faris. On Monday, Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt revealed that he popped the question to Katherine
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Katherine Schwarzenegger Predicted Her Relationship With Chris Pr...
Like Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande before her, Katherine Schwarzenegger also had a hunch she and her significant other were meant to be long before the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Anna Faris Responds To News Of Chris Pratt's Sudden Engagement
Chris Pratt announced on Instagram this morning that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. Pratt and Schwarzenegger began spending time together
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Proposes To Katherine Schwarzenegger: "So Happy You S...
Chris Pratt, erstwhile dinosaur trainer and occasional guardian of the galaxy, has proposed to his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 39-year-old
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
This Hollywood Chris Had The Best Year & No One Can Fight It
2018 was a big year for the Hollywood Chrises. If you’re new to the planet (welcome!), that means Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Confirms He’s Dating Katherine Schwarzenegger In Swee...
For the first time since speculation began swirling over the summer, Chris Pratt publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Katherine
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Days After Hanging Out, Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Are Reportedly D...
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have allegedly settled their divorce. The news comes several weeks after Pratt and Faris reportedly signed documents
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Divorce Is Finalized: Report
After just over one year of separation, a report from TMZ claims that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have finalized their divorce. Faris and Pratt, who have
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Why Chris Pratt Fans Are Trolling Katherine Schwarzenegger's...
Has Chris Pratt caught whatever love bug celebrities are coming down with this summer? It's possible! On Monday, photos hit the internet that showed the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
The
Guardians Of The Galaxy
Cast
Supports Fired...
Earlier this month, Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn was fired from the franchise after nearly decade-old problematic tweets were
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movie Reviews
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Review: No More Running I...
Warning: This review contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Bryce Dallas Howard is wearing sensible footwear. It seems important to
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Is Doing "Actually, Probably Better" Since Divorce, H...
Over the summer, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced the end of their eight-year marriage, with Pratt officially filing for divorce in December. During
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Anna Faris Reflects On The Idea Of Marriage Post-Chris Pratt
Post-divorce, Anna Faris isn't sure she's still on the marriage wagon. She announced her split from second husband Chris Pratt in summer of 2017, breaking
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Olivia Munn Debunks Chris Pratt Dating Rumors In Must-Read Texts ...
After Olivia Munn and Chris Pratt were spotted getting dinner, the rumor mill was quick to start churning. An eyewitness described the outing as "totally
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
The New
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Trailer Is Making...
The trailer for Universal Pictures' forthcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released yesterday, and it was, as fans expected, packed with action
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt's Son Has A Crush On Bryce Dallas Howard's ...
We're still nursing our sadness over the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting a divorce, but luckily, true love lives on through their
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Chris Pratt Makes Multi-Masking Look Good — & Easy
Despite the impending doom of your alarm clock on a Monday morning, Sunday nights aren't so bad. Our best advice on nipping the scaries in the bud can
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment News
Chris Pratt Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Faris
It's sad, but unfortunately true: Chris Pratt has officially filed for divorce from Anna Faris. People reported that in court documents filed on Friday
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Warns About "Pervy Dude" Pretending To Be Him
Chris Pratt often uses his Instagram to stay in touch with his fans, but rather than making jokes about his snacks or posting humorous photos from his
by
Kathryn Lindsay
