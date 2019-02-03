Chris Pratt Just Dropped A Hint About The Theme (Or Date?) Of His Wedding To Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are already in the beginning stages of planning their wedding. Pratt popped the question in January, and now it sounds like the two could be full-blown married before the end of the year.
The actor recently told Us Weekly that while the couple hasn’t really started wedding planning yet, they have thought about a theme, but the “theme” really sounds like more of a timeline. Clearly Chris Pratt is not a professional wedding planner.
“A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and, you know, we’ve got a lot to get done,” he said.
The magazine pointed out this loose schedule puts their fall fête or winter wonderland themed wedding anywhere between September 23 of this year and March 19, 2020.
Picking a date is a good first step. Next, these two will have to think about venues, guest lists dresses, pre-parties, and so much more. Luckily for them, they might have one thing crossed off their list already: an officiant.
Pratt’s very chill ex-wife Anna Faris is so supportive of the new relationship that she even offered to officiate their wedding. After news of the engagement broke, she addressed it on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,'" she said on the podcast. "And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’ I’m not very good at it."
Faris and Pratt share a six-year-old son, Jack, who is equally jazzed about his dad’s new love. Pratt told Us Weekly he is “so thrilled.”
As these two nail down the rest of their wedding details — it sounds like they have the officiant and ring bearer already checked off — we can only imagine how grand it will be. Judging by Schwarzenegger’s ring alone, which experts at JamesAllen.com value at $750,000, we can only imagine what these two will shell out for their big day.
Once they are married their combined net worth will be around $43 million, so it sounds like this will be a no-budget affair.
