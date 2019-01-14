This Is Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Combined Net Worth

This morning, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced to the world that they are engaged. Their whirlwind romance kicked off during this past Summer Of Love, and since then, we have seen them scootering around L.A., strolling in matching athleisure wear, and eating ice cream with Pratt's son, Jack.
Based on their track record thus far, they seem to move quickly (Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, only finalized their divorce in October), so wedding bells might be here before we know it. And once they tie the knot, they'll be one powerful power couple. As in, they will have a lot of joint money in the bank. Just how much? Below, we took a look into the matter.
After being discovered while waiting tables at Bubba Gump in Hawaii in 2000, Pratt moved to L.A. for his first role in a short film called Cursed Part 3. Then came recurring roles on Everwood and The O.C. (Who can forget Pratt as Che, Summer's granola friend at Brown?) From these TV roles sprang film roles, but he didn't always make the big screen big bucks: For his role in 2003's Strangers with Candy, he had to pay $3,000 to be in it.
What really put Pratt on the map was his six-year stint as the lovable Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. After Parks and Rec, Pratt's film career kicked off in full swing, with Moneyball in 2011 and Zero Dark Thirty in 2012 marking his foray into Hollywood blockbusters. And 2014 really brought the bacon with The Lego Movie, which grossed $460 million worldwide, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which grossed $774 million and reportedly earned Pratt $1.5 million for his performance as the iconic Star-Lord. The following year, he reportedly earned $13 million — the bulk of which came from 2015's Jurassic World, which grossed $1.67 billion worldwide and earned Pratt a reported $10 million.
In 2016, Forbes ranked Pratt at #16 on its Highest Paid Actors list, valuing his earnings for the year at $26 million, including an estimated $12 million for Passengers. Since then, he has starred in many more superhero/dinosaur wrangler blockbusters, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (for which he earned another $10 million), and Avengers: Infinity War. Forbes reports that Pratt made $17 million in 2017. And with more movies down the pipeline, it's safe to say he's due to earn more. (Also, that ring on Schwarzenegger's finger is big and definitely cost Pratt a nice chunk o' change — experts at JamesAllen.com value the rock at $750,000.) Celebrity Net Worth values Pratt at $40 million.
Pratt's betrothed has money of her own. Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a.k.a. The Terminator and former governor of California, and the grandniece of JFK. In 2012, Schwarzenegger graduated from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Since then, she has parlayed her degree into much success in the lifestyle journalism realm: She contributes to InStyle with a video series called #AskKat , has appeared on The Today Show, The Talk, and The View, and runs a lifestyle website called KatherineSchwarzenegger.com. (She's also no stranger to #sponcon.) She is the author of Rock What You've Got, I Just Graduated...Now What?, and a children's book, Maverick and Me., which tells the story of how she adopted her real-life dog. Like her mother, Schwarzenegger is a philanthropist, and supports the Best Friends Animal Society in addition to her role as ASPCA ambassador. Celebrity Net Worth values the author at $3 million.
So, once they get married, Pratt and Schwarzenegger will have a joint $43 million. I'd say congrats are in order for the happy and financially-secure couple.
