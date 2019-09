This Is Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Combined Net Worth

Pratt's betrothed has money of her own. Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a.k.a. The Terminator and former governor of California, and the grandniece of JFK. In 2012, Schwarzenegger graduated from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Since then, she has parlayed her degree into much success in the lifestyle journalism realm: She contributes to InStyle with a video series called #AskKat , has appeared on The Today Show, The Talk, and The View, and runs a lifestyle website called KatherineSchwarzenegger.com . (She's also no stranger to #sponcon .) She is the author of Rock What You've Got, I Just Graduated...Now What?, and a children's book, Maverick and Me., which tells the story of how she adopted her real-life dog. Like her mother, Schwarzenegger is a philanthropist, and supports the Best Friends Animal Society in addition to her role as ASPCA ambassador. Celebrity Net Worth values the author at $3 million