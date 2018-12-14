Chris Pratt Confirms He’s Dating Katherine Schwarzenegger In Sweet Birthday Post

For the first time since speculation began swirling over the summer, Chris Pratt publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Katherine Schwarzenegger. Back in June, Pratt, who recently finalized his divorce from Anna Faris, was spotted sharing a picnic lunch with Schwarzenegger, and ever since all eyes have been on the rumored couple. They were spotted at lunch, dinner, on scooters, and even with Faris and rumored boyfriend Michael Barrett to take Pratt and Faris's son trick-or-treating.
Now, in honor of the 29-year-old's birthday, Pratt has taken to Instagram with a sweet message next to a collage of photos of the couple hanging out, at dinner, and even doing face masks. We also learned Pratt's nickname for Schwarzenegger: "Chief."
Advertisement
"Happy Birthday Chief!" Pratt captioned the post. "Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
Schwarzenegger responded to the post with a series of emojis and "I love you." So, yeah, it's pretty serious.
It's good to see Pratt in better spirits since his split from Faris, which he admitted was a dark time in his life.
"Divorce sucks," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Faris had similarly kind words, telling People, "We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
As for us, consider this an open invitation to keep the Instagram posts coming.
Advertisement