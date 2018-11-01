This Is How You Ex: Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Took Their Son Trick-Or-Treating — With Their Own Dates
A little over a year after Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced they would be separating, the couple was spotted out and about with their son Jack on Halloween — and they weren't alone. Both Faris and Pratt brought along their respective romantic partners, Michael Barrett and Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been linked since June of this year when they were reportedly seen on a picnic. By August, it was all but assumed that they were dating. Faris and Barrett appear to have started seeing each other fairly recently, but it didn't take long for the group to form one big happy family.
On their Halloween stroll, Pratt and Schwarzenegger dressed as vikings while Faris was Snow White and Barrett was Daenerys from Game Of Thrones. TMZ captured the crew laughing and joking, with Pratt and Schwarzenegger even sharing a kiss.
It's not surprising that everyone gets along, because Faris told People that her friendship with Pratt was a huge priority post-split.
"We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends," she said, and she means it. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
