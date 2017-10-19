Who Is Michael Barrett? Anna Faris' Reported New Beau

Anna Faris reportedly has a new beau, cinematographer Michael Barrett. People reports that the couple was spotted together in September and E! Online says that the duo went on two dates in the past week. Representation for Faris has yet to respond to Refinery29's request for comment. The evidence is there, though — the internet has photos of the two together, and that's all they need to give birth to a new celebrity relationship.
Barrett is a prolific cinematographer with a history of working in comedy. After studying film at Columbia University, he got his start as a cinematographer for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Allegedly, he met Faris while working on Overboard (2018), a remake of the 1987 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Barrett also directed photography on Everything Must Go (2010), You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), among others. In 2003, he won the American Society of Cinematographers award for the pilot of CSI: Miami.
Faris is fresh off a split with Chris Pratt. In August, Faris announced on Instagram that she and her husband of 8 years were going their separate ways.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," she wrote in a message signed with both their names. "We tried for hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together." Their divorce was tragic for celeb-philes, Faris and Pratt were one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, and often the most adorable.
Since their divorce, Faris and Pratt have made it clear they still care for each other very much. Pratt praised her appearance at the 2017 Emmy awards, and just this week, Faris insisted that she and Pratt were still "incredible friends."
"We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter," she told People.
Seeing as her reported new beau isn't an actor, Faris shouldn't have this problem anymore. Unless, of course, Michael Barrett is also very good at acting.
