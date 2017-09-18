A notable absence from this year's Emmys, otherwise stacked with Hollywood's most high-profile celebs, was Chris Pratt. The Jurassic World actor was nowhere to be found during Sunday night's celebration, and it likely has a lot to do with his recent split from wife Anna Faris. Faris herself was in attendance alongside Allison Janney for their sitcom Mom, and although Pratt wasn't in the theater, he still had words of encouragement for his former partner — his first time speaking about her publicly since the divorce.
"I know she did great," BuzzFeed reports he told TMZ. "Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney] they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS."
Before this, Pratt's only mention of the divorce was in the statement he posted on Facebook to announce the news to his fans.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," it reads. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Faris has also been pretty tight-lipped, aside from a quick note at the beginning of a recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.
"Hey, dear listeners," she begins. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."
We'll likely learn more about their family life in her upcoming book (for which Pratt wrote the forward), but for now, we're just happy things are still amicable between the two stars.
