Chris Pratt Wrote The Foreword For Anna Faris' Book & It's Still Being Published

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are legally separating, but it looks like he'll still be a part of her upcoming book.
Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that Faris' book, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, is still slated for its October 24 release. The book's cover, at least in its current iteration, advertises the fact that Pratt wrote the book's foreword.
The "comedic memoir" will take on the "worthwhile adventure of finding love," according to the publisher's official website, EW notes.
The magazine also published an excerpt from Anna Faris Is Unqualifed in April. In that section, the Mom star wrote that "whether you're in L.A. or Atlanta or Dubuque, your pride will be wounded after a breakup, you'll struggle to tell a friend when you can't stand her boyfriend, and when you're truly happy, you'll know it."
"I've learned that no matter where you live, there are some universal truths: If your closest friends stop showing up to your barbecues, you're probably in a bad relationship," Faris wrote. "And if you opt for kindness over teasing, you're probably in a good one."
Faris and Pratt announced their separation in posts on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The news comes after eight years of marriage for the couple.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the note, signed with both Faris and Pratt's names, reads. "We tried for hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
