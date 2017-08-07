Story from Pop Culture

These Reactions To Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Separating Are All Of Us

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock.
While the rest of us were watching Game of Thrones on Sunday, one of our favorite celebrity couples announced their separation. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are breaking up after eight years of marriage.
The couple announced the news on Facebook and Instagram. Interestingly, they chose to go with an iMessage screenshot, rather than the standard Notes app. Faris shared the note on her Instagram account.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the text message, signed with both Faris and Pratt's names, read. "We tried for hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
We'll never know the full story, of course, but that doesn't mean fans aren't devastated by the news. Plenty of people tweeted about their shock and sadness that the funny couple are together no more.
Admitting that we don't actually know their life while adding a Parks and Recreation GIF is Twitter gold.
And sometimes, there are references too obvious not to make.
But what does their relationship's demise say about love?
Of course, there's also the classic "late to the party" joke.
Plenty of fans also saw the news as an occasion to check in on their other favorite celebrity couples.
From the text message Faris shared on Instagram, it seems like the couple are pretty bummed about the news, too. Hopefully, the two of them and their son, Jack, will be given the privacy they deserve during this difficult time.
