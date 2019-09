This word is BIG right now. There’s a whole #WokeBae phenomenon happening. But the word has its roots in an Erykah Badu song, “Master Teacher.” I like the way The New York Times Magazine puts it: “Think of ‘woke’ as the inverse of ‘politically correct.’ If ‘P.C.’ is a taunt from the right, then ‘woke’ is a back-pat from the left.” Woke statements might also low key stir up drama. The more woke one is, the more sympathetic and knowledgeable one is about a topic or type of person. It is most often used to describe a man who is also a feminist (as most men should be.)“Did you hear about the guy at the gym who had tampons to give to a girl who needed one?”“Damn, he’s woke.”