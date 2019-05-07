Have you always been on top of all the new, viral words young people say?
Great. Of course you have. But even the trendiest among us now struggle to understand how words that definitely have real meanings don't seem to be used properly anymore. It used to be enough to Google "What are the new slang words?" but slang itself is pretty irrelevant these days.
Are you ready to be relevant AF?
You may notice that many of these words lack a certain je ne sais quoi, and that is because they have no “quoi.” They are, for the most part, a bunch of silly, goofy words. But they're so damn fun to use.
We're not getting any younger, and the wild world of viral words is not one to be afraid of — it's one to embrace.
Let's get to it. We've got a lot of ground to cover.
Wow, who knew a conjunction and a word could fit together so harmoniously? I'm baby became an Internet phenomenon mostly because it means literally what it says. If someone says, "I'm baby," they mean, I am baby; I am sleepy, I am hungry, I need to be held, be kind to me, and do what I want. I'm baby avoids confrontation at all costs.
A zaddy is a man of a certain age who oozes sex appeal, experience, and swag. A zaddy is not a MILF, although the terms do combine the the same two elements: hotness and age. Often, zaddys have grey or silver hair, and are peaking, aesthetically or professionally, or enjoying a comeback later in their careers.
Odds are, you've heard the Kardashian-Jenners throwing around the word "Bible" on KUWTK. The sisters will begin a statement with "Bible" if they're about to say the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It's also a way to get someone to stop lying.
Millennials needed to create a verb that described any and all duties associated with being a bona fide grown-up. This means paying taxes, working through the summer instead of having vacation, changing your car oil, playing nice with coworkers, and having "adult" concerns.
"On fleek" dates back to 2003, when Urban Dictionary defined the phrase as "smooth, nice, sweet." So then why do we always associate the phrase with...eyebrows? We can thank Vine user Peaches Monroe for that association. She coined the phrase "eyebrows on fleek" in 2014; now, Kayla Newman (whose Vine username was Peaches Monroe), is crowd-funding her own make-up line. In general "on fleek" just means looking perfect.
Thanks, social media for becoming a cesspool of useless plugs. A "plug" is a shameless and blatant endorsement for a product, person, or brand by a celebrity. Think: FitTea ads, make-up promos, or singers dancing to their own songs in a Snapchat. These endorsements are usually paid and often meant to subliminally make their followers want to engage in whatever item or person they're promoting.
Lit means something is popping off. It may have its roots in the cringe-worthy celebratory phrase, “The roof is on fire!” For whatever reason, we have accepted heat-related slang as party phrases. But be warned, lit might be on its last leg of relevance. It’s been quite overused in the past couple months. To give you some perspective, when searching “lit” on Genius, there are nearly 100,000 results.
If you're keeping it 100, you're acting in a way that's true to yourself and aligned with your values, as well as being respectful to others.
Remember that T-Mobile commercial where everyone answered the phone “Wussup?” and it became the most obnoxious greeting ever? This is the 2016 version of that. It is a combination of the word “sup” and “huh,” making you sound confused and interested at the same time. It has its roots in this viral video. It caught on fast enough. Gigi Hadid even did a Vine of herself “suh-ing” earlier this year. (Fun fact: I’m in the background of the video texting.)
"TFW" is an acronym for "that feel when." Naturally, you use the phrase to describe your emotional landscape at any given moment. It's typically used in texting.
An acronym for "one true pairing," OTP is especially used in fandoms to describe a person's favorite fictional couple.
Dare we even reveal the meaning behind this very, very simple slang word? Like "v," "p" is just a shortening of a word. When people say "p," they mean "pretty."
Here's the alternate to FOMO you never knew you needed: JOMO, aka "the joy of missing out." Because sometimes, there's nothing sweeter than curling up in bed with a book on a Friday night, even as the city parties and swirls around you.
No, this doesn't describe an aggressive barnyard animal. Goat is actually an acronym for "Greatest of All Time." The term's actually been used in sports broadcasting to describe athletes since the 1990s, and pops up in hip hop tracks.
To be exceptionally bitter or agitated. This particular irritation typically stems from a past event that you still haven't gotten over.
In the game of life, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Of course, there's a new way to say that in 2017. For the good times, just say "W" (pronounced ‘dub’) and for the bad, simply state "L." Each initial stands for "a win" or "a loss," respectively.
Here's a bit of social media knowledge for you: If you use Instagram and follow celebrities, you have surely seen a few "FB!" and "LB" messages in their comments sections. No, FB doesn't mean Facebook, but that's a good guess. It actually means "follow back," while LB means "like back." The purpose of writing these is to get more likes and followers on your Instagram page. Give it a try! (I don't think it works.)
Shout out to Taylor Swift for this one. She gave a word formerly reserved for boring book reports a 2016 make-over when she unknowingly created one of the best memes and viral words of 2016. This phrase is best used in response to a request that you would really rather not perform or take part in. This includes: doing work, paying rent, going to meetings, and other laborious activities.
Birdman made "respek" into an iconic term after his rant on radio show The Breakfast Club. He urged the hosts to show him some respect, by adding some "respek" on his name.
The traditional definition of the word "dead" is, of course, when someone is no longer alive or living. So the social and viral use of the word is obviously a bit of a stretch, but relates back to the real meaning. One “dies” or is “dead” when a celebrity “slays” or “kills” them.
An abbreviation of the word "relationship." The word describes fans', or stans', approval of fictional or desired romances.
Low key can be used in place of the formerly popular phrase "down low," because usually people say low key when they are about to say something they don't want everyone to know about. It's almost like a guilty pleasure. It is also the antithesis of high key.
An expression of approval and appreciation, most often used as a term of positive endearment. The opposite of the formerly popular “Bye, Felicia.” Both have their roots in '90s one-liners. The expression was first used in the sitcom Martin, in exchanges between Martin Lawrence's character and his partner, Gina.
Celebrity feuds are often described as “savage.” Unlike many of the words on this list, the use of savage in today’s online world follows the accepted definition of the word. The only difference is that, as with most of the words on this list, it's often used hyperbolically.
This word is BIG right now. There’s a whole #WokeBae phenomenon happening. But the word has its roots in an Erykah Badu song, “Master Teacher.” I like the way The New York Times Magazine puts it: “Think of ‘woke’ as the inverse of ‘politically correct.’ If ‘P.C.’ is a taunt from the right, then ‘woke’ is a back-pat from the left.” Woke statements might also low key stir up drama. The more woke one is, the more sympathetic and knowledgeable one is about a topic or type of person. It is most often used to describe a man who is also a feminist (as most men should be.)
Stan is the combination of the words stalker and fan. The plural of the word is stans. A good visual reference is first seen in this Eminem music video, "Stan."
In case you ever feel the need to say the most passive-aggressive insult of all, there’s “hunty.” A favorite on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the word combines the terms “cunt” and “honey” to create a dangerously creative term of endearment.
This one letter takes the place of the entire word “very.” It can be used in a plethora of ways. The possibilities are endless.
