To be exceptionally bitter or agitated. This particular irritation typically stems from a past event that you still haven't gotten over.



Melissa didn't ask me to be her bridesmaid even though she promised me she would while we were in college, and I'm totally salty about it.



Or



"Do you see how salty Jen is being? I think she just rolled her eyes at me. Get over it, Jen, the wedding was six years ago."



"But Melissa, I mean, you were best friends."