While news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's separation shattered my belief in love, it doesn't sound like all hope is lost. No, the duo has no plans to get back together, but that doesn't mean they don't still deeply care for one another. Faris, who has previously only said one or two things about the split, opened up to People about their relationship post-split. Basically, there's no reason for us to be so distraught.
"We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends," she said, and she means it. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
She's also well-aware that people were hit hard by the news of their separation, and she doesn't blame us, but she also doesn't want us to worry.
"It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she added. "All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."
There's also so much else going on their lives. Despite the split, Faris and Pratt are working hard to "amicably co-parent a human." Then, of course, there's her book, Unqualified, which hits stands October 24.
"At first I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing,'" she said. "Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle." You can say that again, especially since Pratt wrote the foreward for the debut.
"I am so grateful that he contributed to the book," she gushed. "Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."
And you know what? That's good enough for us.
