Everything We Know About Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Low-Key Relationship

The summer of love has come and gone, and 2019 is reaping the rewards. While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may not have stood the test of time, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have both officially tied the knot, and now Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28 have announced their own engagement.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt posted on Instagram. "I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
While the couple have only recently been public about their relationship, they've had a low-key romance for some time. They've gone on long drives in Pratt's giant truck, picnicked, and had church dates. Schwarzenegger, a lifestyle blogger and author, was reportedly set up with Pratt the old fashioned way: by her mother, Maria Shriver.
The Guardians of The Galaxy star and President John F. Kennedy's great-niece have yet to confirm the relationship, but if stolen kisses under palm trees are any indication, love is definitely in the air.
Ahead, the full timeline, as far as we know, of this private celebrity couple.
August 6, 2017
Pratt and Anna Faris, his wife of eight years, released an identical joint statement announcing their separation and impending divorce. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," they wrote in photo of a text shared on their respective social media accounts. "We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
June 17, 2018
TMZ published photos of Pratt picking up Schwarzenegger at her house before the two drove up the Santa Barbara coast. The pair were casually dressed as they prepared a makeshift picnic under a tree. Pratt had his date in stitches from what we imagine was a Brett Macklin impersonation.
June 22, 2018
With tabloids buzzing about the Parks & Rec actor and Schwarzenegger's Santa Barbara date, a source tells people People the couple were actually set up by Schwarzenegger's mom, investigative reporter Maria Shriver. “Maria helped set them up,” the source said, adding, “It’s still new.”
July 29, 2018
Stepping out after church, Schwazenegger, Pratt, and Jack, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor's six-year-old son with Faris, all went out for some ice cream. The couple snuck in a few kisses before enjoying the rest of their time with Jack.
August 2, 2018
The pair were spotted out with Jack in Malibu. A source tells People Pratt and Schwarzenegger "are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times. They seem to be getting more serious.”
August 5, 2018
Schwarzenegger's brother, Patrick, posts a video of a Schwarzenegger dinner outing on his Instagram Stories in which the actor can be seen with the family.
August 6, 2018
The couple that Birds together, stays together. (Birds are trendy motorized scooters in Los Angeles that function like a bike share.) Pratt and Schwarzenegger were seen riding Bird scooters on their way to Shriver's house in Brentwood, California in early August.
August 11, 2018
August 13, 2018
August 29, 2018
Has this couple ever heard of Netflix? TMZ reports Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spotted out to dinner in Santa Monica.
August 30, 2018
Weekend of September 8, 2018
Pratt's brother, Cully Pratt, shared photos from the Pratt family's weekend gathering at the Round Pond Estate Winery in Rutherford, California, where Schwarzenegger had the chance to schmooze with Pratt & Co., according to the Huffington Post.
"So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation get away, wine tasting @roundpondestate with @candy_lvr @katherineschwarzenegger@prattprattpratt @highbrassleather & @Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrarra & Napa County Sheriff John Robertson," Cully Pratt wrote in an Instagram caption for a series of photos from the weekend. The group also attended a charity auction hosted by Pratt.
Knowing they had a scoop (of sorts) on their hands, the winery jumped in lovefest, sharing photos of the couple on Instagram. Oh, and everyone else who attended, too. BUT, the couple!
The most important takeaway from these snaps is that Schwarzenegger and Pratt may not be Instagram official or red carpet official, or they've taken the next steps in meeting the family, so it must be serious.
September 15, 2018
The couple kept it casual on a low-key Saturday stroll in matching athleisure. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have not let paparazzi keep them from living their life in the public eye, staying active, and enjoying the company of friends and family.
December 13, 2018
Pratt and Schwarzenegger made it insta-official on the 29-year-old's birthday, with Pratt posting a collage of his then-GF alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."
Schwarzenegger responded to the post with a series of emojis and "I love you."
January 14, 2019
Pratt announced their engagement on Instagram — safe to say Schwarzenegger said yes.
