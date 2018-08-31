I don't use a calendar anymore. I just know that when Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have done five to six notable things together, a week is over. This week is no different — but it went out with a bang. In all my years, I never thought I'd wake up to a photo of Grande, Davidson, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (!!) in the same room. However, the momentous event did occur and I'm literally writing to you from my vacation because I felt it was that important to convey.
Mostly, however, this week was about Davidson's Variety cover in which he revealed a lot of juicy deets about his relationship with his fiancée. Grande herself also opened up some more, this time about her first kiss with the Saturday Night Live comedian. Ahead, all that and more!