With both Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande staying away from social media, their relationship should be little quieter. That, and the fact that Davidson has been in Syracuse filming Big Time Adolescence and not strolling around various Sephoras with his new fiancée. But fans have simply filled the silence with more speculation, which is why both members of the couple were on the receiving end of some unfounded drama.
For instance, people were freaking out in the comments of an Instagram posted by Sydney Sweeney, the actress starring alongside Davidson in Big Time Adolescence who you'll recognize from Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects. In the photo, she and Davidson are posing together in a bathtub, and fans immediately accused Sweeney of trying to steal Davidson from Grande.
Over on Grande's side, there was some equally unfounded beef. After Nicki Minaj moved the date of her album release to be the same Friday as Sweetener, fans thought she was trying to compete with Grande. This was quickly dismissed by both artists.
Don't worry, there was also some fun stuff that went down, including an absolutely insane music video featuring Davidson that, well, I'll just let you see for yourself. Ahead is everything Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande did this week!