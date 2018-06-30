Pete Davidson Went To Sephora With Ariana Grande, Making Him Fiancé Of The Year

Everyone, listen up: being in love means always being there for your significant other, even if “there” is in Sephora shopping for new lipsticks and bronzer. I never thought I’d say this, but take it from Pete Davidson.
The Saturday Night Live star was recently spotted accompanying Grande into Sephora in New York City, proving that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep his new fiancé happy. Between the matching Harry Potter outfits, tattoos, constant social media fawning, and now this, the pair just keeps getting cuter.
In the store Davidson waited as Grande shopped to her heart's content, and as any makeup -fanatic knows this kind of excursion could take hours. Knowing this, Sephora is one of those stores that some guys refuse to even set foot into. Davidson could’ve scampered off to shop for cologne or whatever the beauty store sells for men, but instead he chose to stay right by Grande’s side. Even cuter, he smiled, cuddled, and nestled his head into her always-ridiculously-high ponytail as she sifted through products.
Beauty runs and all, engaged life is “fucking lit," Davidson recently told Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Everyone, including me, was completely caught off guard when news first broke that the two were dating — even more so when they got engaged. But this most recent outing proves that the pair are very much in love. Their shotgun relationship was first reported in May and by June, they began telling people they were engaged. Just recently, Davidson and Grande purchased a $16 million starter home in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.
With things moving so fast, many fans wonder if this relationship will survive. But let’s be honest: any couple that can shop together — especially in Sephora — will stay together.
