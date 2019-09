I'm A Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Truther

This means the latest Davidson could have called Yuna about the ring is May 19, two days before the "casual" relationship was announced; two days after Us Weekly reported his split from David; a week after he and Grande were seen hanging out at the SNL after party. This relationship has moved fast, but even that is pushing it. The tattoos, the ring, the social media fawning : this feels less like the behavior of a brand new couple and more like the behavior of a couple who has finally been allowed to brag about their relationship.