A-Listed: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Apartment Is Not Your Average Starter Home

Welcome to A-Listed, where we take you inside the mansions, shacks, apartments and houses (remember that elementary school game, MASH?) of Hollywood's elite. Okay, fine, so there are probably not going to be too many shacks in the mix. What there will be, however, are hefty price tags, eccentric decor, insane swimming pools, and occasionally, some tabloid-worthy gossip about your favorite celebs.
'Tis the season to buy and sell astronomically-priced real estate, apparently, because there are plenty of stars with homes on the market right now. But the buzziest home in this round-up isn't one being sold by a star. It's one recently purchased by newly-minted couple (and overnight tabloid obsession) Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. In case you've been living under a rock, the pop starlet and SNL cast member recently got engaged after dating for, like, maybe a month, much to the shock of everyone on the internet and also Larry David's daughter. Please enjoy this look inside the pair's home, because at the speed these two seem to move, it might not be around for long.
In non-Pete-and-Ariana news, Real Housewife Ramona Singer is selling her Upper East Side apartment, Keith Richards apparently no longer wants to live the Greenwich Village co-op life, and Shakira has shockingly elegant taste in decor. Who knew?