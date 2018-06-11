Here's What Cazzie David Has To Say About Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Engagement

If there's one thing the world loves, it's unusual celebrity pairings, and pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson might be the most random. The two went Instagram-official in May, not long after both announced splits with their respective partners. So what does Davidson's former girlfriend Cazzie David have to say about the fact that Davidson and Grande are reportedly engaged?
Don't cry a river for this girl. She's doing more than fine.
David, actress and creator of mini series Eighty-Sixed, took to Instagram the day the news broke about the allegedly upcoming nuptials. While she didn't address the news, she did share a hilariously relatable Instagram caption.
"Came here a person, leaving a human bottle of wine," joked David of her time in Franschhoek Wine Valley in South Africa.
Sure, maybe David heard rumors of her ex and the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer's engagement before posting this pic...or maybe she's too busy living her best life to care.
David's Instagram is seriously wanderlust-inspiring, and has been for some time. In fact, she seemingly responded to buzz of Davidson and Grande's relationship with a very cute Instagram pic and very casual caption.
Or maybe she was just sharing her epic journey in Africa with the masses and doesn't actually give a crap what her ex is doing with his life, because she's too busy enjoying hers.
On June 1, she wrote:
"Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??"
May we all be as chill as this comedian, who is just doing her, even as the whole world is looking at her Instagram to see if she'll throw shade at her ex.
Instead of shade, David is straight-up serving us lions, elephants, and cheetahs. (Oh my!)
Congrats to Grande and Davidson, but let's not worry about how David is taking the news. She's probably busy working on her new Amazon series, Half-Empty, which she will create and star in. Lady is doing her, and it's really working out.
