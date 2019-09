This Week In Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Gossip

In Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson time , one week equals, like, one month, so it's not surprising that the whirlwind duo got up to a lot these past seven days. First and foremost, we have our first official photo of the duo (which makes writing these articles a whole lot easier). We also learned that the couple had reportedly decided to move in together which, in the celebrity world, involves a little more than just combining bookshelves. Instead, they opted for a 4,000 square foot Chelsea mansion that has a pool, an IMAX theater, and party space.