This Week In Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Gossip

In Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson time, one week equals, like, one month, so it's not surprising that the whirlwind duo got up to a lot these past seven days. First and foremost, we have our first official photo of the duo (which makes writing these articles a whole lot easier). We also learned that the couple had reportedly decided to move in together which, in the celebrity world, involves a little more than just combining bookshelves. Instead, they opted for a 4,000 square foot Chelsea mansion that has a pool, an IMAX theater, and party space.
As for more relatable things, the couple is still going strong with their Instagram PDA, and Davidson finally spoke publicly about their engagement on TV. All that and more went down in the time it took for me to finally remember to go grocery shopping.
Ahead is everything Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got up to — both online and IRL — this past week.