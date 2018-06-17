Communicating through Instagram stories and SpongeBob memes, Ariana Grande may have just let it slip that she and her new fiancé, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, have moved in together.
On Saturday, the pop singer posted a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants (you know, the one where SpongeBob is hanging out alone at home with a used napkin, a penny, and a potato chip — yeah, that one) up on her Instagram story. The caption read, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture, one speaker, and Red Vines.” Fans are now speculating the “us” is her and Davidson.
Grande didn’t add anything else about potentially moving in with Davidson (and the singer, who is typically private about her personal life, might have also kept quiet about some other major relationship milestones). But it looks like the lovebirds may have taken the latest step in their whirlwind romance and found their first place together as a newly engaged couple.
Rumors began swirling about a Grande-Davidson engagement as recently as last week, and he confirmed by posting a photo of the ring on Instagram Friday. Davidson reportedly ordered the $93,000 ring at the end of May. Both stars have been pretty hush-hush about their pending nuptials otherwise, although the pairing’s already gotten approval from former co-stars and celebrity mentors alike. They have yet to share a wedding date, per Page Six.
Grande and Davidson’s relationship officially started up last month — although we have our suspicions that it was actually much sooner than that, and we’ve got the tattoo-based evidence to back it up. (The couple reportedly has matching ink of a small cloud on their fingers, and Davidson has two other Grande-inspired tattoos.) New reports also suggest that Davidson fell for Grande during a “rough patch” with ex-girlfriend Cazzie David shortly before the pair publicly announced their breakup.
Grande and Davidson have yet to share any further details about their new living arrangements, but even if they have found the perfect nest, the couple is likely still keeping busy with the whole move-in process. We can’t wait to see photos — once it’s furnished, of course.
