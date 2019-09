Grande and Davidson’s relationship officially started up last month — although we have our suspicions that it was actually much sooner than that, and we’ve got the tattoo-based evidence to back it up. (The couple reportedly has matching ink of a small cloud on their fingers, and Davidson has two other Grande-inspired tattoos.) New reports also suggest that Davidson fell for Grande during a “rough patch” with ex-girlfriend Cazzie David shortly before the pair publicly announced their breakup.