Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Is Just As Excited About The Engagement As We Are

When you’re in love, you know you’re in love. And when you’ve found the human of your dreams, why wait to make it official? Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have got engaged after a few weeks (or months, depending on your theory ) of dating. While the newly-engaged couple is no doubt basking in the congratulations and well-wishes from everyone, one of Grande’s former co-stars from the Sam & Cat days, Jennette McCurdy, wants to add to that pile of love.