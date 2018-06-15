Pete Davidson Just Shared An Up-Close Photo Of Ariana Grande's Ring

World, meet Ariana Grande's engagement ring. While fans thought that they spotted the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer's new bling in an Instagram post on her brother Frankie Grande's page earlier this week, her reported fiancé Pete Davidson has now uploaded the most solid evidence of her ring to date.
On Friday, Davidson shared a photo with his fans of what appeared to be him holding his bride-to-be in his lap. It's actually really unclear how, exactly, these two are entangled, but... whatever. The most important thing in the picture is the rock on Grande's ring finger.
"u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that," Davidson wrote in the caption of the new photo.
Grande, for her part, responded with: "so much better," including a cloud and heart emoji in the comment. (Grande and Davidson reportedly have matching cloud tattoos.)
Grande and Davidson have had a whirlwind romance, one so quick that it gave many fans whiplash. After all, these two were previously dating other people in May of 2018, and are now reportedly engaged to one another before the end of June. However, Refinery29's very own writer/celebrity couple truther Kathryn Lindsay speculates that perhaps Grande and Davidson were actually together for much longer than the seemingly tight timeline suggests.
Fans shared their excitement for Grande and Davidson in the comments section of the Saturday Night Live star's new photo.
"Honest to God, you’re the cutest couple ever," wrote one fan.
"Don’t mind me i’m just over here sobbing," added another.
"Ignore the haters...when you know, you know," a third remarked about people saying this engagement happened too soon. "Wishing you both all the best and a wonderful life together."
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Grande and Davidson for more information.
