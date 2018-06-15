It's a tale as old as time: Two celebrities meet and, after dating for a few weeks, fall in love and get engaged. Before they've even had a chance to tell their grandmothers, the entire Twitterverse has bashed the relationship of two people they've never even met. Luckily for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, they've got a friend in their corner who knows what it's like to fall hopelessly in love: Nick Cannon, a friend of Davidson's, told Entertainment Tonight the couple's relationship is "like The Notebook."
"He called before he was going [to propose], and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon revealed. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"
Cannon, who said he's known Davidson since the comedian was 15, said he's a "fearless romantic" who doesn't believe in arbitrary relationship timelines. And why should he? He and now ex-wife Mariah Carey married quickly and, though they are now divorced, they remain happy friends and co-parents to their two children.
"To see them together... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it,'" Cannon said, later adding, "I just like to jump into it, and sometimes it can get you in trouble, but it makes for some great stories."
Cannon's approval of Grande and Davidson's sudden engagement couldn't have been better scripted if it were in a Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-massive-Blockbuster. If they're happy birds, so is he. "I think they're outstanding," he continued. "They're young people in love, and you can't knock that. It's like The Notebook."
Oh, and if Davidson and Grande are in need of an officiant? Cannon said he'll do that, too, though he can't guarantee "how long they'll last if you let me do it."
Aw, yes. This is the stuff rom-com dreams are made of, and we couldn't love it more.
