It isn't easy getting over Mariah Carey. Just ask Nick Cannon, who opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what it's been like for him since filing for divorce from the "We Belong Together" singer in January 2015. Cannon said he's still "broken " and "shattered" over the split, but is taking it one day at a time.
"I don't have a girlfriend," Cannon said. "I'm always dating. Why not? I'm a single man, I'm supposed to date.” When the 36-year-old was asked if he thought he'd ever get back together with Carey, he quickly refuted that idea. "She’s got a boyfriend!" Cannon said before calling Carey's new man, dancer Bryan Tanaka "a nice guy.”
Cannon and Carey may have first announced their separation in 2014 after six years of marriage, but he still looks back at their short union fondly, calling it “a special time" that he will always be grateful for. “We made some amazing children together," he said of his now six-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan — better known as #dembabies — with Carey. "So we'll always be together."
Apparently, his kids may be following in their famous mom's footsteps, which Cannon is mostly happy about. “They've been in the studio. They got records. It's popping,” Cannon said. “I'ma be honest, I'm not a huge fan of putting children into the work force. But they love it, so they get into the studio. They’re singing, writing, rapping. It's amazing."
Despite the sadness Cannon may feel after the dissolution of his marriage, he's managed to stay close with his ex wife. He even told Entertainment Tonight he had seen Carey's show in Vegas a few nights ago and she "set it off."
But, there's also photographic evidence that these two exes are going the classy route for the sake of their kids. Cannon and Carey often post holiday photos together and have been known to congratulate one another on big life events. When Carey got engaged to James Packer, who she's since split from, he congratulated her on Instagram by joking he was heartbroken. Though, now, we can't help feel it wasn't much of a joke.
Months later, when Cannon welcomed a new baby boy with ex-girlfriend former Miss Arizona U.S.A.Brittany Bell she reportedly gave him a sweet shout-out. Though, not before ribbing him a little. "She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier," Cannon said last December on Power 106 when Carey found out about his third child. "I don't know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, 'Mhm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'"
Honestly, when she's calling you up saying hilarious things like that, how do you get over someone like Mariah?
