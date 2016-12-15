Mariah Carey's Reaction To Nick Cannon's Baby News Is Hilarious

Mariah Carey knows all. Seriously, there is no better diva on the market. She walks among billionaires, sings Christmas songs like nobody's business, and knows about pregnancy seemingly through extra-sensory perception. That's the only conclusion we can come to after Carey called up professional turban enthusiast Nick Cannon out of the blue. The former couple have twin five-year-olds together.
Her call wasn't random. She knew that Cannon and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell were pregnant. Somehow.
Cannon revealed the call details in an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106 hosts J Cruz and Krystal Bee.
"She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier," Cannon said. "I don't know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, 'Mhm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'"
Cannon has been remarkably positive publicly about what cannot have been a planned pregnancy. We suppose he has to put on a stiff upper lip after he came out and called Planned Parenthood "modern-day eugenics."
Of course, now that he has kids he can stop stealing Dave Chappelle's.
