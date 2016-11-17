Earlier this month, news broke that Nick Cannon's ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell was pregnant. People speculated that Cannon is the father, but that was just gossip — until now. On Thursday, Cannon announced during an interview on radio podcast The Breakfast Club that he indeed has a baby on the way with his ex.
When asked about Bell, Cannon asked rhetorically, "Who said it wasn’t mine?” He continued, “I’ve got a baby on the way…absolutely." The America's Got Talent host joked he was doing God's work by, erm, spreading his seed. "God said be fruitful and multiply,” the 35-year-old said. “I’m doing the Lord’s work… Everybody get a baby! I’m passing them out.” (Am I the only one who's reminded of Oprah's now-iconic "You get a car! You get a car!" moment here?)
Bell — a Guamanian-American actress and one-time Miss Arizona — is six months along, reports Us Weekly. It makes sense that Cannon would be the father: Following his 2014 split from Mariah Carey, Cannon has been dating 28-year-old Bell on and off, according to Us Weekly. Cannon has also been busy for the past couple of years co-parenting his children with his ex-wife. He and Carey have 5-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan. What we're wondering now is whether Cannon will continue the "M"-name theme for baby number three.
