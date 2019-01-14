Skip navigation!
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment News
Celebrity Doppelgängers That'll Make You Do A Double Take
Lauren Le Vine
Jan 14, 2019
Movies
Movies You Won’t Believe Are Based On True Stories
At first glance, the script for War Dogs probably read like an outlandish action comedy. How could a couple of stoner dudes from Miami secure a $300
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
These 19 Movies Are Incredibly Scary & Gore-Free
When Halloween movie marathons roll around every October, we have to wonder: When did gratuitous gore become the norm for scary movies? How did carnage
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
The Best Khaleesi Costumes We’ve Ever Seen
Assuming you're not one of the hardcore Halloweeners that makes the holiday into a three-day event, you've only got one shot at wowing everyone with an
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Remember That Time Trump Flirted With Samantha On
Sex And The...
June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Books & Art
You'll Never Guess Why These Books Were Banned
As long as books have existed, there have been people trying to stop people from reading them. And though the practice is widely condemned, it is also
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Westworld
Your Complete Guide To The Hosts & Guests of
Westworld
Like many of the greatest TV shows — Game of Thrones, The Wire — Westworld has quite the assortment of characters. And quite the ensemble cast,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
The Only Movies Worth Watching On Netflix Right Now
The miracle and the curse of Netflix are one and the same: There is so much damn stuff to watch. In fact, if you're not sure exactly what you're looking
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Music
The Greatest Song Lyrics Of The Year (So Far)
It's already become pretty clear that 2017 is going to be a stellar year for music. We're anticipating new albums from tons of our favorite artists, which
by
Michaela Rollings
Pop Culture
18 Stars Who Purposely AVOID Social Media
Celebrities seem to have a love-hate relationship with social media. Some stars can't stop tweeting, employing the platform as a 24-7 stream of
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
Disney Has 20 Classic Live-Action Remakes & Sequels In The Works
Now that the cast of the live-action Lion King has been announced, there's no excuse to ever wake up on the wrong side of the bed. With the knowledge that
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
The Best Celebrity Couples To Be For Halloween
The best thing about couples' costumes is that you don't need to be in a relationship to rock them. All you need is yourself and another human — be it
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
31 TV & Movie Quotes That Are
SO
You & Your BFF
Is there anything in life better than a best friend? Actually, yes: a best friend forever. BFFs have a special relationship that is unlike regular
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story
Made Me See
...
Update: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died of natural causes at the age of 91 on September 27, 2017. He founded Playboy in 1953 and turned the company
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
8 Delightfully Surprising Facts About The History Of
Playboy<...
Update: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died of natural causes at the age of 91 on September 27, 2017. He founded Playboy in 1953 and turned the company into
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
The Book-To-Movie Adaptations We're So Excited About
A great story is priceless. And in an age when Hollywood is reticent to make wholly original movies (see: the four dozen superhero movies released in the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
News
These Are The Odds That O.J. Simpson Will Get Out On Parole This ...
Update: July 20, 2017: O.J. Simpson is scheduled to appear in a hearing today that could lead to his early release from prison. If four of the seven
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Why Does
Friends From College
Reduce Itself To This Terr...
Warning: There are mild plot spoilers for the first six episodes of Friends From College ahead. Friends From College, Netflix’s new eight-episode
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Prince Harry Met Harry Styles & The Internet Died
Thursday, July 13, was a beautiful day for humankind, one marked by a rarely seen natural phenomenon: the meeting of two of the world's most famous and
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Nicole Kidman Says Emmy Noms Sweep "Inches Us Closer" To
Big ...
Thursday's announcement of the 69th Emmy Awards nominees was grand slam for one of our favorite shows this year, Big Little Lies. The HBO drama, based on
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
GOT
Star Shuts Down Possibility Of Stark Reunion & It&#x...
When it comes to Game of Thrones fan theories, predictions, hopes, and deepest desires, we can all pretty much agree on one thing: there must be a Stark
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus To The World: People Change, Get Over It Already
Miley Cyrus is not the same person she was when she twerked all up in Robin Thicke's groin area during their controversial performance at the 2013 MTV
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment News
There Was A Trespassing Incident At Demi Lovato's Hollywood ...
A trespassing incident occurred at Demi Lovato's home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills on Tuesday night. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed the incident, first
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Emilia Clarke Talks About The
GOT
Sex Scenes Backlash Fr...
Virtually every time an actress appears nude on-screen, people have something to say about it. Like, everybody: men, women, people who have seen the scene
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Chris Hemsworth Would Rather Party With Miley Cyrus Than His Bros
The Hemsworth brothers definitely have a lot of love between them. (FYI: there's 27-year-old Liam, 33-year-old Chris, and 36-year-old Luke.) But, like all
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
Season 7 Premiere Photos Are Here
Four days, people. That's how little time is left between now and the season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones. We've got a bevy of teasers, trailers,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell Are Dating
It's for real, people: reports that actors Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating have been confirmed by People and E! News. The rumors that Dobrev, 28,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Kit Harington Thinks Jon Snow Is A Violent "Psychopath" Deep Down
From the moment Game of Thrones viewers met Jon Snow, they were in love. The underdog/black sheep of the Stark family has a lot going for him: integrity,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
Why Is Disney Having Such A Hard Time Casting The
Aladdin
Back in March, Disney posted the global casting call for the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin. The studio was looking for its two leads in the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment News
Melissa Rauch Reveals Pregnancy News & Past Miscarriage In Emotio...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Carolyn L. Todd
