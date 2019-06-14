Is there anything in life better than a best friend? Actually, yes: a best friend forever. BFFs have a special relationship that is unlike regular friendships. Sticking around when times are tough. Delivering the brutally honest truth. Making each other laugh until you pee your pants. And knowing that if you ever have to spend the night in prison by happenstance, they will be your one phone call.
Movies and TV shows we love have long documented BFF-ships, from the serious to the silly. From Dionne and Cher, to Lucy and Ethel, to Meredith and Cristina, best friends will always be trending in pop culture. We rounded up 30 of the best BFF quotes from movies and TV that'll totally remind you of your relationship with your best friend. (Spoiler: You'll want to share these with a certain someone.)