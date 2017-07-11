From the moment Game of Thrones viewers met Jon Snow, they were in love. The underdog/black sheep of the Stark family has a lot going for him: integrity, intelligence, loyalty, strength, battlefield prowess, and a good head on his shoulders (including a world-famous head of locks). But we know that all that has the potential to change as Snow rises to power — because as we all know, power all too often leads to corruption. And if you ask Kit Harington, don't expect any reassurances: his thoughts on the character he's played for six seasons are surprisingly dark.
"I think happiness is a very strange term to associate with Jon," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview this week. "He has a very odd sense of what 'happy' is. It might not be everybody else's 'happy.' I don't know what happiness is for Jon. I actually think secretly deep down, he's a bit of a psychopath, weirdly." The 30-year-old continued, "He looks for violence. In a strange way, and I said this to [director Miguel Sapochnik] during 'Battle of the Bastards,' I think that in a weird way this could be Jon's natural home, on this battlefield, where he comes to life. For all of his good, he's a violent man."
You can look to Harington's co-star Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) for some comfort about the fate of Jon Snow, thought. "He's a good man," the actor told THR. "We all have confidence in Jon that he'll do the right thing and wouldn't succumb to power — but power is a difficult and dangerous drug, so we shall see there."
