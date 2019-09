Celebrity Doppelgängers That'll Make You Do A Double Take

It's almost eerie how much some celebrities resemble each other. Just look at the star of Netflix's Sex Education, British actress Emma Mackey — she looks just like Margot Robbie. Enough so that when you Google her name, Margot Robbie's name pops up right after it. But these two actresses both share high cheekbones , they aren't related at all, and probably haven't even met (yet.) Yet, the two of them could easily share a passport or star in a madcap series of detective movies à la Mary-Kate and Ashley 2.0.