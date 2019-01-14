Celebrity Doppelgängers That'll Make You Do A Double Take

It's almost eerie how much some celebrities resemble each other. Just look at the star of Netflix's Sex Education, British actress Emma Mackey — she looks just like Margot Robbie. Enough so that when you Google her name, Margot Robbie's name pops up right after it. But these two actresses both share high cheekbones, they aren't related at all, and probably haven't even met (yet.) Yet, the two of them could easily share a passport or star in a madcap series of detective movies à la Mary-Kate and Ashley 2.0.
Once you see these celeb duos side-by-side, you'll have trouble believing that they're not related. That's the beauty of these famous doppelgängers though: Double the pleasure, double the fun. They're truly the gift that keeps on giving.