"I initially took motivation from the script [for Maeve's look]," Williams recalls. "[I] always tried to preserve [her] vulnerability." Williams adds that Maeve's smudged liner, nose ring, pink hair, and overall badass exterior is ultimately a front — it's armor that she uses to protect herself. Keeping that in mind, Williams worked with the show's producers and directors and used mood boards to brainstorm different looks, including various tattoos and hair color options. Maeve's hair was almost an aqua green, but the pink was more cohesive with the wardrobe.