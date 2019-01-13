An unauthorized sex therapy clinic secretly run by British teenagers within the walls of their strangely American secondary school needs a good soundtrack.
Netflix's latest release, Sex Education, features a mixtape worthy mix of '80s and '90s hits by bands such as The Psychedelic Furs, a-ha, The Cure, Violent Femmes, and Bikini Kill. Not content to firmly root itself in a soundtrack made up entirely of throwbacks, Sex Education creators worked with songwriter Ezra Furman for the rest of the soundtrack, which is a mix of originals and songs he wrote for his last album, Transangelic Excellence.
Furman wrote an original song for the series which plays at the end of episode 3 that has become the inadvertent anthem of the moment on the internet. The internet doesn't even have an official name for the song, just a youth-capturing lyric that seems to be stuck in everyone's heads: "I wanna feel every feeling in the book tonight." Twitter is filled with fans wondering how they can get their hands on the song that is not part of the published soundtrack. Fans believe the song is titled "Every Feeling," but until Netflix or Furman releases it, we will be left eagerly waiting.