You're Going To Fall In Love With The Cast Of Sex Education

Otis Milburn, the main character of Netflix's new British teen show Sex Education, out January 11, has a problem. Despite growing up in a household where his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), speaks freely and regularly about the birds and the bees, Otis is repressed. And awkward. And, luckily for us viewers, utterly charming.
Thanks to the prodding of cool girl Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), Otis opens a sex therapy clinic at his school. In intimate conversations with his classmates about their boudoir woes, Otis comes to the ultimate understanding: Everyone – from the band geeks to the most popular girl at school — is struggling with something. And usually, it's something embarrassing, like Otis' personal concern.
The result of all this is one of the most compelling, charming shows on Netflix right now. Though Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson are immediately recognizable, most of the rest of the cast is just getting started on their careers. You'll want to know their names.