What To Watch After The Summer I Turned Pretty
Now that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has wrapped up, it feels like there's a hole in our hearts. Instead of spending our Wednesday nights with Conrad Fisher and Belly Conklin, we're impatiently waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie to come our way. It's disappointing to lose yet another escape-the-world show, where the messy universe of Cousins Beach and cheating scandals could take your mind off life admin and grown-up problems. Luckily, there are a plethora of other shows to fill the gap — whether you're after more teenage angst, book-to-screen adaptations, or even another series about a girl torn between two brothers.
From other YA series to classics that still hold up today, here are 9 shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty to add to your watchlist.
My Life with the Walter Boys
Lovingly dubbed the "yeehaw version" of The Summer I Turned Pretty by fans, Netflix's take on the brother-love-triangle trope is just as addictive as TSITP. Based on a YA Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, it follows recently orphaned teen Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez). After moving from the big city to a country ranch in Colorado, she begins to adjust to life with her mother's friend and her 11 children. She begins to have feelings for brothers Cole Walter and Alex Walter at the same time, leading to turmoil and angst.
Where to watch: Netflix
XO, Kitty
From the mind of Jenny Han, creator and writer of The Summer I Turned Pretty, comes an original spinoff from her To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. Following Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) younger sister Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) as she settles into boarding school in Seoul, South Korea, this show provides the perfect mix of K-Drama and what we all loved from the TATBILB movies.
Where to watch: Netflix
Outer Banks
Outer Banks (OBX) is one of Netflix's biggest hits, with four seasons already on the streaming platform. If you're looking for a beachy vibe like The Summer I Turned Pretty, add this to your watchlist.
It follows a group of friends in North Carolina on a treasure hunt tied to John B's (Chase Stokes) father. Expect car crashes, characters being stuck on desert islands, murder and other dramatic storylines.
Where to watch: Netflix
One Tree Hill
If you're craving love triangles involving brothers, we've got another one for you. One Tree Hill follows half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) as fierce basketball rivals, who are also after the same romantic interest, Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton). This show has some of the most heartwrenching cliffhangers and horrifying storylines for a teen drama in history, so if you want to go on a wild ride, add this to your watchlist.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Heartstopper
Another book-to-screen adaptation, Heartstopper captured, well, our hearts when it landed on Netflix. Following a teen romance between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), Season 1 and 3 boast a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like TSITP, the series will conclude with a feature film titled Heartstopper Forever.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dawson's Creek
Dawson's Creek is the OG teen series, which paved the way for love triangles, angst and drama. Fans have consistently compared Belly's love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah to the messy relationships between Dawson, Joey and Pacey.
Where to watch: Hulu
We Were Liars
Prime Video's newest book-to-screen adaptation hit our screens in June this year, and it's gripping from beginning to end. Starring Aussie Joseph Zada — who's leading The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping — and One Tree Hill's Barbara Alyn Woods' daughter Emily Alyn Lind, this mystery thriller will keep you on your toes. It follows Lind's character Cadence Sinclair, after an amnesia-causing accident, as she tries to piece together what happened last summer.
Where to watch: Prime Video
One Day
If you thought Belly and Conrad's slow-burning relationship spanning five years was agony, One Day focuses on a relationship between Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) across 14 years. Playing heavily into the will they, won't they trope, One Day is both infuriating and romantic, and could very well have you in tears by the end.
Where to watch: Netflix
Never Have I Ever
Mindy Kaling's original show Never Have I Ever tackles many of the same themes as The Summer I Turned Pretty. Exploring grief, finding yourself, love and more, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is the heart of this show — much like Belly. Plus, Devi finds herself in an impossible love triangle between her fierce rival Ben (Jaren Lewison) and the hottest boy in school Paxton (Darren Barnet), with hijinks along the way.
Where to watch: Netflix
