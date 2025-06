The series, based on Jenny Han’s books of the same name, has captured the attention of all age groups . Case in point: I’m a millennial who has been married for 11 years, yet I’m incredibly invested in what happens to these characters. There’s something comforting about being transported back to summer, where you no longer have to worry about bills, the state of the world, or finding a place to live. However, being so removed from that part of my life where I was discovering love for the first time makes me view the show through a different lens. I started to get curious about whether my age, stage in life or what I value in relationships had anything to do with my opinion. With this in mind, I spoke to multiple experts about relationship styles, how watching relationships on TV can affect young people, and what being Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah could say about your relationship habits.